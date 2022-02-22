Kongsberg Digital Enters K-Sim Connect Partnership with Mintra

Kongsberg Digital (KDI) revealed it has entered into a partnership with digital learning and human capital management software specialist Mintra. The contract enables KDI to provide Mintra with its K-Sim Connect simulations as cloud-based subscription applications for use with the Trainingportal learning and competency management system.

In addition to accommodating KDI’s cloud-based simulation as a fundamental facet of its own courses, Mintra will be reselling K-Sim Connect subscriptions through its Marketplace, which is an online platform for buying and selling training. The contract will also enable Mintra’s customers to add practical simulation exercises to their theory-based eLearning courses.

The K-Sim Connect subscription-based simulation library includes a range of training modules on disciplines such as engine room management, use of ECDIS and radar, cargo handling and route planning. Additional applications, covering all aspects of navigation training in depth, are currently in development and will be released later this year.