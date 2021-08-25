Kongsberg Digitial Scores South Korea Sim Center Contract Wins

Kongsberg Digital (KDI) won four successive contracts with maritime training centers, schools and universities in South Korea.

In the first quarter of 2021, the delivery of K-Sim Offshore and DP simulators to the Korea Institute of Maritime and Fishery Technology (KIMFT) was followed by the handover of K-Sim Mooring simulators to the Busan Techno Park foundation, an organization dedicated to the development of mid- and long-term strategies and policies for local industries.

Following this, KDI has been awarded contracts by two of Korea’s most distinguished educational establishments. In June and July respectively, Busan National Maritime High School and Incheon National Maritime High School both commissioned KDI to deliver K-Sim Navigation ship’s bridge simulators in Q4 2021.

KIMFT, which is a new investor in KDI technology, will be using the K-Sim simulators to train researchers and industry personnel in a complete series of offshore and dynamic positioning operations. Incheon National Maritime High School, another new KDI customer, will be deploying its K-Sim Navigation ship’s bridge simulators to provide students with highly realistic training using vessels, objects and equipment that behave and interact as they would in real life.

Meanwhile, Busan Techno Park and Busan National Maritime High School will be expanding its existing range of K-Sim simulators to enhance interoperability. By utilizing add-on features on the advanced and dynamic new devices such as offshore mooring, the oil-spill function and SMART objects, they will have high-fidelity, cost-effective, future-proof simulators on their respective premises which are equipped to seamlessly accommodate new technologies as they emerge.