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Kongsberg Discovery, Fugro Reinforce Main Supplier Agreement

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 19, 2026

Mark Heine, Fugro CEO, (left) and Auden Berg, EVP, Kongsberg Discovery, sign the agreement at Oceanology International. © Kongsberg Discovery

Mark Heine, Fugro CEO, (left) and Auden Berg, EVP, Kongsberg Discovery, sign the agreement at Oceanology International. © Kongsberg Discovery

Kongsberg Discovery and Fugro have signed a new framework agreement that strengthens a decades-long technology partnership between the two companies. The contract, confirmed at Oceanology International in London, positions Kongsberg Discovery as a key supplier of advanced hydroacoustic and positioning technologies across Fugro’s global fleet, including the company’s expanding portfolio of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs).

The new agreement reinforces Kongsberg Discovery’s position as a preferred technology partner for Fugro, providing continued access to the company’s solutions, such as the EM2042 multibeam echosounder and Seapath motion and GNSS positioning systems, which have been selected for integration across Fugro’s new generation of autonomous survey platforms. Working together, the assets and technology will deliver high-quality, precise hydrospatial data and optimally efficient, safe and sustainable remote operations.

Although the agreement is wide-ranging in reach, Fugro’s decision to expand its USV fleet, as announced at Oceanology International, is a natural focal point. The Dutch multinational, which employs approximately 10,000 people in 52 countries, has built an advanced network of Remote Operations Centres (ROCs) to enable USV tasks, helping dramatically reduce emissions (by up 95%), with enhanced safety and 24/7 operational efficiency. Kongsberg Discovery technologies are central to these developments, supporting the precise navigation, seabed mapping and underwater positioning required for autonomous success.

In addition to multibeam echosounders and Seapath INS, Fugro will continue to utilize a broader portfolio of Kongsberg Discovery systems including HiPAP underwater acoustic positioning and communication technology. Together, these solutions provide the high-accuracy situational awareness needed for complex offshore survey projects.

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