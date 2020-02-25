Kongsberg to Equip Mystic Cruises Newbuilds

Kongsberg Maritime said it has won contracts worth approximately 300 million NOK ($32 million) to equip three adventure cruise ships, with a fourth to follow, for Portuguese cruise company Mystic Cruises.

Built by WestSea Viana Shipyard in Portugal, the vessels are to be used for expeditions in the polar regions.

The 126-meter, 9,300-metric-ton luxury craft will join an existing trio of sister ships to bring the fleet to seven identical vessels, the first of which – World Explorer – entered service in 2019. Designed by Italian naval architect Giuseppe Tringali, the ships have an operating cruise speed of 16 knots and have hulls and propellers strengthened for use in ice, making them suitable to visit destinations which are not accessible to larger cruise liners. Each has luxury suite and cabin accommodation for an exclusive 200 passengers.

Vitor Figueiredo, Board Member, West Sea Shipyard, said, “These new orders reflect the excellent work achieved with the three previous ships. Having been entrusted by Mystic Cruises with the expansion of its fleet of Explorer vessels, we look forward to successfully overcoming this new challenge in partnership with Kongsberg Maritime, maintaining of course the highest quality standards.”

Kongsberg Maritime will deliver main engines, auxiliary engines, motion control, propulsion, power electric systems, automation and control systems. The hybrid propulsion system allows the engines to operate at variable speeds, maximizing their efficiency for the required power and reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, while KONGSBERG’s dynamic positioning technology allows the vessel to hold position without using anchors, protecting fragile ecosystems on the sea bed.

The equipment is scheduled for delivery on a per-vessel basis throughout 2020 and 2021.

Egil Haugsdal, President, Kongsberg Maritime, said, “These repeat contracts are a strong endorsement of Kongsberg Maritime’s commitment to the active cruise market, which is growing rapidly, as shown by this fleet expansion to seven ships.”