Kongsberg Maritime, DNV Integrate Vessel Data Platforms

DNV and Kongsberg Maritime have entered into an agreement to enable the secure and standardized exchange of operational vessel data between Kongsberg Maritime’s digital fleet management solution and DNV’s Veracity platform.

The agreement establishes a digital integration based on DNV’s Operational Vessel Data interface standard and API technology, allowing customers to share vessel operational data between the two platforms in a controlled and scalable manner.

The integration is designed to support digital assurance services, operational insight and future data-driven maritime services while maintaining customer control over data usage.

DNV and Kongsberg Maritime said the collaboration aims to reduce complexity for shipowners and operators seeking to use operational data across maritime services by aligning around common data standards and secure digital data exchange.

“Standardized and trusted access to operational vessel data is fundamental to accelerating digital assurance and improving decision-making across the maritime industry,” said Mikkel Skou, Executive Director Veracity by DNV at DNV.

“By connecting Kongsberg Maritime with DNV Veracity, we are making it easier for customers like Wisby to turn operational data into trusted reporting and practical insight. This collaboration shows how stronger integration can reduce manual work, improve data quality, and give customers greater confidence in the decisions they make every day,” added Anders Bryhni, Senior Vice President Digital Ocean at Kongsberg Maritime.

The companies said the cooperation is customer-driven and intended to simplify environmental reporting while helping customers save time and maintain control over shared data.