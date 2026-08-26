Kongsberg Maritime Expands Tunnel Thruster Range with Larger Models

Kongsberg Maritime has expanded its Rim-Drive Tunnel Thruster range with two larger models designed for vessels requiring higher thrust and enhanced dynamic positioning (DP) capability.

The new RD-TT 2300 and RD-TT 2600 models have propeller diameters of 2,300 mm and 2,600 mm and are rated at 2,100 kW and 2,700 kW, respectively.

The models extend the upper end of Kongsberg Maritime's existing Rim-Drive range and are aimed at applications including offshore construction, subsea and renewable energy operations, as well as passenger, research and specialist vessels.

The Rim-Drive design integrates a permanent-magnet electric motor directly into the propeller rim, eliminating the need for a gearbox and vertical drive shaft. Kongsberg Maritime said this reduces mechanical complexity, maintenance requirements and underwater radiated noise while improving efficiency.

“The industry continues to seek solutions that can deliver higher performance without compromising efficiency, reliability or environmental performance. With the introduction of our new 2300 and 2600 Rim-Drive Tunnel Thrusters, we are responding directly to customer demand for larger, more powerful thrusters optimised for modern DP operations.

“Our proven Rim-Drive technology has demonstrated clear advantages in efficiency, noise reduction and operational performance. These new models further strengthen our offering and open up opportunities for a wider range of offshore vessels to benefit from the technology,” said Per Håvard Siljan Hjukse, executive vice president of Propulsion & Handling at Kongsberg Maritime.