Kongsberg Maritime, KOTUG Pen Extended Tug Thruster Deal

Kongsberg Maritime has signed an extended thruster coverage agreement with KOTUG International to provide long-term propulsion service support for five newbuild azimuth stern drive tugs being deployed for offshore terminal operations in West Africa.

The five vessels share a common configuration and will be treated as a single fleet under the agreement. Each tug is equipped with two Kongsberg Maritime US255 fixed pitch thrusters.

The agreement will establish a structured lifecycle support framework based on an original equipment manufacturer-defined preventive maintenance plan, with condition monitoring used as a predictive layer.

The approach enables maintenance and component replacement to be based on actual equipment condition, with the service provided for a fixed annual fee.

The agreement marks the start of a structured long-term service relationship between the two companies for KOTUG's ASD vessels fitted with Kongsberg Maritime thrusters.

“We are pleased to be supporting KOTUG International on this fleet of LNG terminal tugs. These are demanding operational environments where reliability and availability are critical, and ETC is designed precisely to deliver that. This agreement demonstrates that the model is proving its value and that the concept gains traction in the broader maritime industry to enhance cost control and predictability,” said Morten Steffens, Head of Aftermarket Sales, Maintenance, Repair & Operations at Kongsberg Maritime.

“Our customers depend on us to deliver safe, reliable, and uninterrupted operations every day. This agreement with Kongsberg Maritime supports that commitment by providing a proactive maintenance approach that maximizes vessel availability and reduces operational risk. It is an important step in ensuring the long-term performance of this fleet,” added Marcel van Meel, KOTUG International Corporate Technical Manager.