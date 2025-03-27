Kongsberg Maritime Launches Advanced Simulator for Maritime Training

Kongsberg Maritime has launched the K-Sim Offshore DP3 Anchor Handling Simulator, designed for training for complex offshore operations.

With an investment of over $322,000, the innovative training solution is designed to elevate competency standards, enhance operational efficiency, and promote sustainability across the sector.

Additionally, it focuses on improving maritime safety by supporting our local customers and partners in ensuring safe operations and reducing risks in critical maritime activities.

Situated at Kongsberg Maritime’s Aberdeen office in Westhill, the simulator has been upgraded in response to the growing need for skilled Dynamic Positioning professionals, particularly in offshore oil and gas operations, including drilling, pipe-laying, heavy lift and emerging floating wind operations.

The simulator will provide operators with the essential skills and expertise needed to safely and efficiently support large-scale projects in the North Sea and across Europe.

It provides a highly realistic training environment, allowing course delegates to practice complex operations and emergency preparedness in a fully immersive, controlled conditions.

To further support the simulator, Kongsberg is increasing its instructor team from two to three expert Dynamic Positioning Operators in 2025, bringing a wider range of knowledge and experience to strengthen its training programs.

“The K-Sim Offshore DP3 Anchor Handling Simulator sets itself apart with advanced physics-based simulations and hydrodynamic modelling, allowing trainees to operate in a variety of vessel types, locations, and weather conditions.

“This level of realism enhances competency among operators, leading to better performance in the field. This is about empowering people with the right tools to work smarter, safer, and more sustainably, driving a real ‘step change’ in maritime training,” said Kerry Craig, Operations Manager at Kongsberg Maritime.