Kongsberg Maritime to Supply Equipment for Sea1 Offshore’s OCVs

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract to supply a comprehensive equipment package for four new offshore construction vessels (OCVs) to be built at Cosco Nantong for Norwegian offshore services provider Sea1 Offshore.

Kongsberg Maritime and Sea1 Offshore will also collaborate on a study to accurately assess emissions reductions achieved with Kongsberg’s equipment.

The equipment package includes K-Pos dynamic positioning systems, integrated control and navigation systems, battery hybrid DC electrical systems, as well as all main propulsion and thruster units.

"Our integrated systems will enhance vessel efficiency and significantly reduce emissions. We are collaborating with Sea1 on an in-depth benchmark study to assess emission reductions of the many individual measures incorporated into the design and our deliverables. This insight may increase the awareness of the efficiency potential of operations as well as provide insight into future vessel designs,” said Ottar Ristesund, VP Sales Offshore at Kongsberg Maritime.

The battery-hybrid DC power and propulsion system allows for single-engine usage for most of the vessels’ operational time. The high-capacity shore connection, battery system, and Energy Control System, allow for zero emission operation during port stays and loading procedures.

The energy management system incorporates energy flows from the 250t hybrid electric crane, gangways and ROV, ensuring high energy efficiency. It also captures regenerative power and balances the use of batteries with variable speed engines, whether running on diesel, biodiesel, or methanol.

The new OCVs will enjoy improved safety and energy efficiency thanks to the Kongsberg K-Pos dynamic positioning systems with permanent magnet motors on all her azimuth thrusters.