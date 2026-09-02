Kongsberg Maritime to Unveil New Propulsion Solution at SMM 2026

Kongsberg Maritime invites members of the press to join the company at SMM Hamburg on Wednesday September 2, for the unveiling of a new development in its propulsion offering.

The announcement responds to the demands of the newest generation of large passenger vessels, where efficiency, onboard comfort and readiness for evolving vessel architectures are shaping owner requirements. Senior representatives from Kongsberg Maritime's Propulsion & Handling division will be on hand to introduce the development and to discuss what it means for owners, operators and yards.

Speaking at the event:

Per Nahnfeldt, Product Manager – Pods, Kongsberg Maritime

Anton Westerlund, VP Product Management – Thruster Systems, Kongsberg Maritime

Both will be available for one-to-one interviews immediately following the announcement and during the show. Advance interview slots can be arranged on request.

Event details:

Date: Wednesday 2 September 2026

Time: 12:00 CEST (Hamburg local time)

Location: Kongsberg Maritime stand 104, Hall B6

Press materials, including imagery, will be issued under embargo ahead of the event to registered attendees.

RSVP:

To confirm attendance or to request an interview, please contact:

Craig Taylor, Kongsberg Maritime

[email protected]

Tel: +44 (0)7749 584285

Catriona Gilchrist, BLUE Communications

[email protected]