Norwegian maritime technology company Kongsberg Maritime has unveiled the Arctic Hunter USV, a new class of uncrewed surface vessels designed for rapid integration and deployment into Hybrid Fleets.

In response to the UK Royal Navy’s development of its hybrid fleet of crewed and uncrewed assets, the Arctic Hunter USV combines commercial ship design with Kongsberg Maritime’s remote and autonomous technologies to deliver anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capability in the High North.

Kongsberg Maritime has selected one of its Arctic commercial vessel designs to adapt and optimize for the Royal Navy’s Type 92 ASW requirement. Their uncrewed vessel technology has also already received flag-state approval from classification society DNV and the Norwegian Maritime Authority.

The Arctic Hunter USV is designed to be built at pace by commercial shipyards, with military capability integrated by the defense industry. The vessel is equipped with Thales UK’s sovereign submarine-hunting sonar and secure military communications systems. Significant payload capacity and deck space allow the vessel to accommodate alternative or additional mission systems throughout its operational life.

Operating from a forward support base inside the Arctic Circle, the Arctic Hunter USV is designed to provide a persistent sensing capability to augment the existing multi-asset ASW infrastructure in the High North.

To support accelerated delivery, Kongsberg Maritime is working with its established long-term shipbuilding partner Balaena Maritime, with new ships planned to be delivered from their Birkenhead yard, ready for militarization and operational deployment by the end of this decade.

A Type 92 ASW program based upon Arctic Hunter USV supports the Lunna House agreement for the UK and Norway to lead NATO’s adoption of autonomous systems in the High North. Kongsberg Maritime will sign Technology Collaboration Agreements with Thales UK and Balaena Maritime during Atlantic Future Forum this week. These agreements will further strengthen UK and Norway industrial collaboration and support skilled jobs.