Kongsberg Maritime Wins Waterjet Contract With Maritime Partner AS for Danish SAR vessels

Kongsberg Maritime has entered into a contract with Norwegian shipbuilder Maritime Partner AS for the delivery of waterjets and control systems for seven new Search and Rescue (SAR) vessels. These vessels are being built for the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO), reinforcing a strong Nordic collaboration in support of mission-critical maritime operations.

Each of the seven SAR vessels will be equipped with two Kongsberg Maritime S50-3/CA waterjets and the Jet Control System – Extended, providing enhanced manueuvrability, reliability, and performance in demanding rescue missions. The vessels will be constructed at Maritime Partner’s yard in Ålesund, Norway, with deliveries scheduled to begin in February 2027.

The Kongsberg Kamewa S50-3/CA waterjets are engineered for high-speed performance, low maintenance, and precise control—ideal for the rapid response and agility required in SAR missions.