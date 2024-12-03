Kongsberg STS Transfer Tech for Indian Navy Vessels

Kongsberg Maritime signed a contract with Hindustan Shipbuilding Limited to supply its electric replenishment-at-sea equipment for its Fleet Support Ships program, a new class of five large replenishment vessels designed to enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy.

“To have secured the contract to supply our electric Replenishment-at-Sea systems to the Indian Navy’s Fleet Support Ships program is significant for Kongsberg Maritime," said Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, President, Kongsberg Maritime. “Our RAS technology supports critical operations for many of the world’s navies, and through the development of our electric system, we offer mission critical capability enhancing operational readiness, extending range and providing a sustainable and responsive solution for the Indian Navy. We look forward to working with HSL in delivering our technology for these impressive ships, and to continuing our long relationship with the Indian Navy as they expand their future fleet.”

The contract with HSL will see Kongsberg provide a full range of replenishment and refuelling capability. This includes electric winches, moveable high points, masts and the ancillary equipment that will connect the FSS ships with other vessels during replenishment operations. Also included is an astern refuelling system, which enables refuelling when abeam replenishment isn’t possible. The RAS system will be used to transfer solid loads up to 2 tons, and for liquids such as fuel and drinking water.

Image courtesy Kongsberg Maritime