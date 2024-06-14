Konsberg to Equip Hybrid Chemical Tanker for Danish Operator

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract to design and a equip a 10th hybrid chemical tanker for Danish operator Tärntank.

The new Tärntank vessels will reduce carbon emissions using a combination of clean technologies.

The wind-assist technology will be installed on the latest four vessels ordered, and this feature alone is expected to reduce emissions by up to 19%. The new vessels will have an Energy Efficiency Design Index close to 40% below the 2025 Phase 3 requirements.

The 15,000dwt hybrid tankers can operate on diesel, biofuel or methanol, and feature wind-assisted technology in addition to Tärntank’s own battery-powered Hybrid Solution.

The latest order follows previous contracts for the Kongsberg Maritime design. All feature a range of innovative Kongsberg Maritime technologies to save energy and reduce emissions.

The vessels will be propelled by the Promas propulsion system, with flap rudder, delivering fuel consumption savings of more than 6% compared to alternative systems.

The equipment package also comprises a tunnel thruster with M-con thruster control system, K-Chief integrated automation systems, AutoChief propulsion control system and deck machinery.

The vessels will feature an NVC 615 CT hull design, characterized by Ice Class 1A efficiency, and a wave-piercing bow.

The latest order brings the total ships ordered in this design series to 12, following a contract for two very similar vessels, without suction sails, for Swedish operator Sirius Redri. All 12 vessels will be built at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, Yangzhou and the first vessel with wind-assist technology will be delivered in 2025.

“This combination of a good design and innovative systems installed to a newbuild vessel will reduce the carbon footprint of maritime operations beyond the regulatory requirements. This is a result of good cooperation between Kongsberg Maritime, China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Yangzhou) and Tärntank,” said Claes Möller, Chief Executive Officer, Tärntank.