Osman Munir has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Ard-Jan Kooren, who will transition to the role of Executive Chairman. In addition, Bob Derks has been appointed Chief Operating Officer.

After 36 years with KOTUG, including 24 years as CEO, Ard-Jan Kooren will hand over the day-to-day leadership of the company. His tenure as CEO marks a period of growth and expansion for KOTUG. Under his leadership, the company evolved from a Rotterdam-based family business with roots in harbor towage into a diversified international maritime group.

Through growth, strategic acquisitions, partnerships and expansion into new markets, KOTUG broadened both its international footprint and its range of maritime services. Throughout this period, Ard-Jan has combined an entrepreneurial drive with a focus on operational excellence, innovation and long-term value creation.

As Executive Chairman, Ard-Jan Kooren will remain closely involved with KOTUG, with a particular focus on the company's long-term strategy, major strategic decisions and investments, key relationships, and safeguarding the culture, values and identity of the family-owned company.

Osman Munir joined KOTUG in 2007. Having started as Group Controller, he subsequently held several management positions within the Group, including Manager Project Department and Director Business Development, Terminals & JVC. He joined the KOTUG Board as Chief Commercial Officer in January 2017 and was appointed Vice President of the Group in 2021. Over many years, Osman has worked closely alongside Ard-Jan Kooren and has played an role in developing and implementing KOTUG's international strategy and expanding the Group's activities across global markets.

Bob Derks has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and will assume responsibility for the Group's operations.

From January 1, 2027, KOTUG's Executive Board will consist of:

﻿﻿Ard-Jan Kooren, Executive Chairman

﻿﻿Osman Munir, Chief Executive Officer

﻿﻿Bob Derks, Chief Operating Officer

The Supervisory Board expresses its appreciation to Ard-Jan Kooren for his exceptional leadership and contribution to KOTUG over the past decades and is pleased that he will continue to play an active role in the company's future.