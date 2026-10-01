KOTUG Buys Majority Stake in Dubai’s Vortex Offshore

KOTUG International has acquired a majority stake in Dubai-based Vortex Offshore, expanding its vessel fleet and offshore maritime operations in the Middle East.

Vortex Offshore operates 11 offshore vessels in the region and has another four under construction, supporting offshore energy, marine transportation, towage and related maritime activities.

The acquisition builds on KOTUG's existing Middle East operations, which include subsea services, vessel management and the management of maritime operations from its regional office in Dubai.

“This acquisition is a significant step in KOTUG’s long-term growth strategy. The Middle East has been an important region for KOTUG for many years through our subsea activities, vessel management operations and regional organization in Dubai. By joining forces with Vortex Offshore, we are substantially expanding our operational footprint, fleet and service capabilities in the region,” said Ard-Jan Kooren, President & CEO of KOTUG International.

Vortex Offshore, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Dubai, will continue to operate under its existing name and management structure.

The deal combines Vortex Offshore's regional fleet and customer relationships with KOTUG's existing operations as the companies target demand for offshore support, marine transportation, towage and other maritime services in the Middle East.

KOTUG did not disclose the size of the majority stake or financial terms of the transaction.