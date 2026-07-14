KR, HD Hyundai Complete Korea's First Ammonia Vessel Trial

Korean Register (KR) and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have completed a sea trial of South Korea's first ammonia dual-fuel propulsion vessel as part of a government-backed initiative to support the development of ammonia-fueled shipping.

The trial was conducted under the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries' Green Shipping Corridor Construction Support Project, which aims to establish a domestic operating environment for ammonia-powered vessels.

According to KR, the sea trial generated operational data on the vessel's fuel supply system and engine that will support the development of domestic guidelines for operating ammonia-fueled vessels and broader maritime decarbonization efforts.

The initiative is part of efforts to advance ammonia as a next-generation marine fuel.

“Drawing on our group's R&D capabilities and on-site technical expertise, we have made meaningful progress in advancing the application of ammonia as a marine fuel. We expect this to help enhance a sustainable maritime ecosystem while strengthening the competitiveness of Korea's shipbuilding industry,” said a spokesperson for HHI.

"The close collaboration between KR and HD Hyundai has enabled us to build the technical foundation for introducing ammonia-fueled vessels in Korea. We will continue to drive national projects forward together with HD Hyundai and establish technical standards befitting the era of Green Shipping Corridors,” added Kim Daeheon, Executive Vice President of KR’s R&D Division.