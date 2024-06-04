KR and HD Hyundai to Pilot Cloud-Based Smart Ship Solution

KR has signed an MoU with HD Hyundai to collaborate on the pilot project of a cloud-based next-generation smart ship solution (ISS 2.0) developed by HD Hyundai. The MoU was signed at Posidonia 2024.

The project, jointly undertaken by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI), HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), HD Hyundai Marine Solution (HD HMS), Sinokor Merchant Marine, and KR, aims to equip and demonstrate smart ship solutions on vessels. KR plans to conduct technical reviews based on classification rules as well as domestic and international regulations, verifying the suitability of the next-generation smart ship solutions.

The smart ship solution, which will undergo verification in this project, includes functions such as optimal route guidance, crew task support functions, and accident video analysis solutions.

Jeon Seungho, HD HHI’s Senior Executive Vice President commented, “HD Hyundai is striving to secure user-centered digital solution technology. The next-generation smart ship solution developed this time allows continuous remote onshore software management and updates to new solutions, even after delivery to a ship. We will continue to enhance digital ship development by upgrading and adding cloud-based AI operation guide functions to make it easier for crews to operate equipment."



