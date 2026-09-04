KR Releases Statement of Fact for ShipWatch Vessel Performance Calculation Methodology

KR (Korean Register) has issued a Statement of Fact for the Vessel Performance Calculation Methodology developed by ShipWatch, an affiliated company of Navig8 and ADNOC L&S. KR’s technical review confirmed that the methodology aligns with the principles and performance-monitoring sequences established in the international standards ISO 15016:2015 and ISO 19030:2016.

The Statement of Fact was formally presented to ShipWatch on September 2 during SMM 2026 in Hamburg, Germany.

ShipWatch is a voyage execution and performance monitoring platform used across fleets operated by Navig8, ADNOC L&S, and other owners and charters across multiple vessel segments. The platform supports day-to-day operations, including real-time vessel tracking, data validation, charter party compliance monitoring, emissions reporting, and voyage optimization.

KR's technical review focused on three primary areas of the ShipWatch methodology: environmental data correction, performance indicator calculation, and the evaluation of changes in vessel performance.

The assessment verified that the software adheres to the core performance-monitoring sequences established in ISO 19030:2016. Furthermore, its correction algorithms for environmental factors, including wind, waves, and seawater properties, were also found to align with the principles of ISO 15016:2015. KR further reviewed the methodology used to derive key performance indicators (KPIs), such as power deviation and speed loss, as well as its application of uncertainty analysis to daily noon report data.