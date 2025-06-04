KR and Samsung Heavy Industries Join Forces to Develop 174K LNG Carrier

KR (Korean Register) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) on June 4 at Nor-Shipping 2025 in Oslo to jointly develop a 174,000 m3 LNG carrier featuring three cargo tanks.

Despite the ongoing trend toward larger vessels across all ship types, the 174K LNG carrier remains the standard design in the global LNG shipbuilding market, with dozens of orders placed annually.

To further enhance the technical competitiveness of this vessel size, KR and SHI plan to introduce a revised cargo tank configuration - reducing the number of tanks from four to three - while ensuring both economic efficiency and structural safety.

Reducing the number of tanks is expected to lighten the hull, thereby improving fuel efficiency and decreasing natural boil-off and vaporization of LNG, ultimately reducing operating costs. Fewer tanks also mean fewer onboard pumping systems, which simplifies maintenance and reduces long-term operational expenses.

. KR will conduct a thorough review to ensure the vessel’s compliance with applicable classification rules and international regulations, and plans to grant Approval in Principle (AIP) once structural safety and conformity have been verified.

“This joint development project demonstrates Samsung Heavy Industries’ advanced technical capabilities. We will continue to lead the next-generation shipbuilding market through ongoing innovation and R&D,” said Jang Haeki, Executive Vice President and CTO of SHI.

“This collaboration marks valuable progress in the development of next-generation 174K LNG carriers. KR will actively support the industry as a technical partner and contribute to the advancement of future ship technologies,” added Lee Hyungchul, Chairman & CEO of KR.