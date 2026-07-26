KSOE and Siemens Partner on AI-Powered Shipyard

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering has signed an agreement with Siemens Digital Industries Software to develop an AI-powered shipyard.

The next-generation marine platform is centered on integrating the entire shipbuilding process—from vessel design and production to supply chain management, quality control and maintenance—into a single 3D-model-based data environment powered by AI and digital technologies, enabling the use of consistent information across every stage of the process.

Through the platform, shipyards will be able to transmit design changes and real-time production status updates directly to the production floor and supply chain, enabling informed decision-making to help prevent schedule delays and quality issues.

To support this effort, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering plans to develop a Virtual Shipyard that mirrors actual shipyard operations, enabling the simulation of production processes and equipment operations in a digital environment. As learning and analytical capabilities are essential to realizing a future Physical AI shipyard, where robots and autonomous production systems perform tasks independently, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering plans to further enhance the next-generation marine platform.

Ultimately, the company aims to establish an autonomous manufacturing system that digitally connects every stage of ship construction, from design and production to logistics, inspection, and sea trials.

"AI is not merely a tool for improving productivity, but a transformative technology that is reshaping how ships are designed, built and operated," said H.K. Kim, President & CEO of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering. "By integrating AI, digital twin, and automation technologies into a connected digital shipyard environment, we aim to establish a future-ready model for the shipbuilding industry. Together with Siemens, we look forward to helping accelerate the digital transformation of shipyards worldwide, while contributing to the modernization and competitiveness of the U.S. shipbuilding industry."

The agreement follows several recent announcements solidifying the shipbuilding connection between the U.S. and Korea.



