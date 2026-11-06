ShipIn Systems, a provider of AI-powered maritime risk intelligence, announced the appointment of Kunal Pathak as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. In this role, Mr Pathak will lead the company's engagement with marine insurers, P&I clubs, charterers, and other industry stakeholders.

A former Master Mariner with more than 12 years at sea, Mr Pathak previously served as Senior Adviser at Gard, a marine insurer. His experience spans shipboard operations, marine insurance, loss prevention and risk management, bringing a unique perspective on the challenges facing shipowners, seafarers and insurers.

At ShipIn, Mr Pathak will focus on developing partnerships that extend the reach of FleetVision, the company's AI-powered maritime intelligence platform, while advancing new applications of operational data in loss prevention, risk assessment and insurance. His work will support closer collaboration between shipowners and insurers, enabling both to benefit from continuous, objective insights into how risks are managed on board.

The appointment comes as the maritime insurance industry increasingly explores the potential of AI to move beyond traditional, historical risk assessments toward continuous, evidence-based risk management. With FleetVision deployed across more than 1,300 vessels, ShipIn operates the industry's largest onboard AI network, providing real-time intelligence that helps crews identify emerging hazards, prevent incidents and improve operational performance.

"Seafarers cannot be expected to monitor every risk on board at every moment," said Mr Pathak. "AI can serve as an additional layer of support for masters, chief engineers and shore management, particularly in areas requiring continuous monitoring. But this is about more than adopting technology. It's an invitation to insurers, shipowners and other maritime stakeholders to actively shape how AI protects our seafarers, vessels and cargo, rather than watching from the sidelines."