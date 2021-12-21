KVH Launches VSAT Services for Vessels in Indian Waters

maritime VSAT provider KVH Industries, Inc. announced it has launched satellite connectivity services that will allow vessels to use KVH connectivity while operating in Indian territorial waters. In addition, KVH will offer satellite connectivity services to Indian flagged vessels. Station Satcom Private Ltd, an existing KVH service provider based in Mumbai, will be KVH’s distribution launch partner in India.

“With the award of the license by the Department of Telecommunications of India, Station Satcom is leading the charge for innovation in the maritime industry while delivering an enhanced experience to our customers,” says Anshul Khanna, managing director of Station Satcom.

“Indian waters are extremely important areas for the global shipping trade and KVH is thrilled to offer our end-to-end maritime satellite communications solutions to vessels traveling there,” says Brent Bruun, KVH chief operating officer. “With our satellite partner Intelsat and our distribution partner Station Satcom, KVH is proud to play a leading role in the digitalization efforts ongoing throughout the maritime industry.”

KVH’s VSAT services, which utilize Intelsat’s FlexMaritime network, are designed to make it possible for the thousands of vessels that operate in Indian waters to benefit from the fast data speeds and reliable connectivity of high-throughput satellite (HTS) technology. For the Indian services, Intelsat worked closely with local entities to get the approvals needed for maritime use at a key time. Commercial vessels are migrating from legacy L-band services to Ku-band HTS VSAT services, such as those offered by KVH, as the maritime industry pursues digitalization to optimize operational efficiency and increase crew welfare.

KVH’s VSAT product line includes the TracPhone HTS-series of advanced satellite communications antennas, which are designed to deliver data speeds up to 20/3 Mbps down/up, and AgilePlans Connectivity as a Service (CaaS), a subscription-based model offering commercial fleets a comprehensive solution for maritime satellite communications. The AgilePlans service includes high-speed connectivity with unlimited email and texting via KVH’s mini-VSAT Broadband℠ HTS network, TracPhone HTS-series hardware, installation in as many as 4,000 ports and locations, cybersecurity protection, NEWSlink™ print and TV news content, KVH OneCare™ maintenance, and no long-term commitment, all for one monthly fee.

KVH also offers the KVH Watch maritime IoT suite, which includes the ability to perform on-demand Remote Expert Interventions using video, voice, or text via KVH’s global HTS network and the Cloud Connect service, which is designed to utilize advanced edge computing to enable integration of maritime applications and digital services for smart shipping.