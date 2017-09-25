Marine Link
Monday, September 25, 2017

Great Lakes/Seaway Iron Ore Trade Rises in August

September 25, 2017

File photo: CNW Group/Algoma Central Corporation

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway totaled 6.7 million tons in August, an increase of 10.1 percent compared to a year ago, according to latest figures from the Lake Carriers’ Association (LCA). Shipments also bettered the month’s five-year average by 6.2 percent.

 
LCA said shipments from U.S. Great Lakes ports totaled 6.3 million tons in August, an increase of 18 percent compared to a year ago. However, loadings at Canadian terminals in the Seaway totaled 360,000 tons, a drop of nearly 50 percent.
 
Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 36.8 million tons, an increase of 12.2 percent compared to the same point in 2016. Year-over-year, loadings at U.S. ports total 33.8 million tons, an increase of 15.2 percent.  Shipments from Canadian ports in the St. Lawrence Seaway total 3 million tons, a decrease of 13.3 percent.
