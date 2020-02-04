Langh Tech's Scrubbers for Four Gas Tankers

Finnish scrubber manufacturer Langh Tech has delivered its exhaust gas scrubber systems to semi-refrigerated gas tankers managed by the Danish shipping company Ultragas ApS.

The cooperation between Langh Tech and Ultragas started in summer 2018 and the deal includes the components for the scrubber system, commissioning, crew training and classification for four identical sister gas tanker vessels.

The Langh Tech scope of delivery in this project is an open loop side inlet -type scrubber tower with multi-inlet connections for flue gas sources from the main engine and from the three auxiliary engines with bypass possibility on all. The scrubber is designed for maximum 7,000 kW engine power with scrubbing capacity for approximately 55,000 kg/h flue gas.

“All Langh Tech open loop systems are designed as ‘hybrid ready’ with easy upgrade to full hybrid scrubber system, which makes the systems a safe choice with regards to possible stricter discharge limits in the future,” says Langh Tech’s Sales Manager Eero Pajunen.

“The installations of the systems were done successfully and on schedule. Each of the scrubber sets were commissioned and approved by class right after the vessels sailed from the yard," says Laura Langh-Lagerlöf, Commercial Director of Langh Tech.

The installations of the first two vessels MV Atlantic Gas and MV Adriatic Gas were completed in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the two later vessels will dock during the first quarter of 2020.