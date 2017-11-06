Shell Marine Launches New Cylinder Oil

Shell Marine has launched a new two-stroke engine cylinder oil, Shell Alexia 140, now available from the ports of Rotterdam, Bremerhaven, Hamburg, Antwerp, Tanjung Pelepas, Busan and Salalah.

The launch follows receipt of a No Objection Letter (NOL) for commercial use of Shell Alexia 140 from MAN Diesel & Turbo and coincides with Shell Alexia 140’s acceptance into full scale operations by two major customers.

In September 2016, Shell Marine disclosed Alexia 140’s selection as the first test oil for ‘ACOM’ - MAN Diesel & Turbo’s Automated Cylinder Oil Mixing process. Shell Alexia 140 joins Alexia S3 (BN25), Alexia S4 (BN 60), Alexia 50 (BN 70) and Alexia S6 (BN100), in a range covering fuel types from LNG to HSFO, operating regimes from full load to slow steaming, and engines of all ages.

Alexia 140’s formal launch to market formally follows 18 months of exhaustive laboratory testing and field trials, said Jan Toschka, Shell Marine Executive Director. “Its combined characteristics make it the right choice whether the owner wants to protect ultra-efficient engines against cold corrosion or optimize feed rates across vessel operating conditions.”

Toschka emphasizes that, considering the greater need to match cylinder oil with operating environment, Shell Marine works continuously to enhance its supporting technical services. Shell Lube Monitor is a cylinder condition monitoring program with newly introduced Marine Connect software used to enhance, simplify and accelerate data management and reporting. Using operational data allows Shell’s technical experts to pinpoint the correct balance between the lowest possible feed rate and wear rate in line with OEM recommendations.

In addition to Shell Lube Monitor, Shell Marine offers a vast range of technical services programmes that help to provide the means of understanding the root causes of high wear problems, which also make a critical contribution to enhancing knowledge and skill levels among ships’ crews, Toschka adds.

“We welcome the always pioneering character of Shell Marine that resulted in this latest addition to its comprehensive range of two stroke engine cylinder oils,” says Panos Deligiannis Tankers, Neda Maritime Agency Technical Director. “Protecting our engines is critical, and matching the right cylinder oil with vessel operating profile and engine specific requirements is a crucial parameter for ship/engine worthiness and efficient maintenance, whatever the fuel grade being burned.”