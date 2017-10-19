Marine Link
Thursday, October 19, 2017

CMA CGM Launches Mtwara Express Service

October 19, 2017

Map: CMA CGM

 CMA CGM Group  has announced the launch of Mtwara Express in complement to the 6 current direct East Africa services.

 
"Striving to serve the upcoming cashew season in Tanzania and rising demand for high quality and reliable service, we are pleased to announce the launch of Mtwara Express," said a statement from CMA CGM.
 
The salient points of the new Mtwara Express service:
Service fully operated by CMA CGM Group
Fleet deployment of 3 vessels up to 2,700 TEU nominal capacity
Launch date : November 1st, 2017
3 departures from Mtwara are guaranteed: Wednesday, November 1st, 15th and 29th, 2017
 
The highest service standards on Mtwara Express offer cashew exporters a fast and reliable link to India major destinations and Vietnam. Cochin is reached in 11 days, Mangalore in 14 days and Ho Chi Minh Cat Lai 24 days.
 
