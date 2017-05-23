CMA CGM Launches AZTECA Service

CMA CGM announced the launch, starting May 24, of its new service between the west coast of the United States, Central America and South America. The service is one of the most complete on the market between these three strategic zones.

CMA CGM will now offer its customers a weekly service offering optimal coverage to/from the west coast of the United States, Central America and South America.

The service also has the possibility of fast connections with the United States, Mexico , Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Colombia through the hubs of Lazaro Cardenas (Mexico) and Buenaventura (Colombia).

CMA CGM will operate this service in collaboration with the German shipping company Hamburg Sud.

With this new AZTECA service, CMA CGM will enable the agri-food industry in Central and South America to export to North American markets.

CMA CGM is deploying a service adapted to the demand of its local customers and strengthens its network on the Pacific coast of the Americas.