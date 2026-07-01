Marine Link
Monday, July 20, 2026

LCA says Key Commodity Trade Up 4.5%

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 1, 2026

Courtesy Lake Carriers Association

Courtesy Lake Carriers Association

U.S. shipments of limestone on the Great Lakes increased 4.5 percent from June 2025 to 3 million tons. This June’s U.S. loadings were also above the month’s 5-year average by 6.9 percent.

Year-to-date, the Lakes U.S. limestone trade stands at nearly 7 million tons, a decrease of 7.5 percent compared to last year and 7.2 percent below the month’s 5-year average.

U.S. ports: Calcite, MI; Cedarville, MI; Drummond Island, MI; Marblehead, OH; Port Inland, MI; and Presque Isle, MI.  Canadian ports: Bruce Mines, Manitoulin Island, Port Colborne (from August 2017 on) and Smelter Bay (all Ontario).

**As of April 2026, Canadian ports are no longer supplying information on limestone shipments.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Heavy Lift Group: navigating a new reality in project cargo logistics

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week