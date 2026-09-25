LD Armateurs Adds Multi-Purpose Vessel to its Fleet

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LD Armateurs) has taken delivery of the DP2 multipurpose support vessel TVO Mariner for its LD TravOcean subsidiary, expanding its capacity for subsea cable installation, repair and protection work.

The vessel, delivered to the group in mid-September, will support telecommunications cable installation and repairs, trenching and deepwater ROV operations, as well as offshore wind projects.

“The TVO Mariner gives us full ownership on project execution for submarine cable installation and repairs, trenching services and deep water ROV operations. Thanks to this new vessel, we are well positioned to create more added value for our clients in terms of performance, agility and reliability,” said Olivier Le Nagard, LD TravOcean Managing Director.

Built in 2011, the TVO Mariner is 88.3 meters long and has a deck capacity of about 2,500 tonnes and a 950-square-metre working deck. The DP2 vessel can accommodate up to 70 people.

The vessel will complement LD TravOcean's existing subsea equipment, which includes Rovjets, mechanical trenchers, remotely operated vehicles and deepwater ROVs.

TVO Mariner will operate under the French International Register and be crewed by LD Armateurs seafarers. LD Armateurs will oversee technical and ship management, while LD TravOcean's teams will conduct subsea operations.