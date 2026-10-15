LD Armateurs Installs Six Rotor Sails on Airbus RoRo Carrier

LD Armateurs and Norsepower completed installation of six rotor sails aboard Spirit of Toulouse, the first of three low-emission RoRo vessels being built to transport aircraft components for Airbus between Europe and North America.



The installation, completed by Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group at an outfitting facility in Shanghai, makes Spirit of Toulouse the world's largest RoRo vessel equipped with wind-assisted propulsion and, according to the companies, the vessel carrying the greatest number of mechanical sails.



Each Norsepower Rotor Sail measures 35 meters high and five meters in diameter. The wind propulsion system complements two dual-fuel main engines and two dual-fuel generator sets capable of operating on e-methanol, bio-methanol or marine diesel oil.



The combined propulsion arrangement is designed to reduce fuel consumption and emissions during transatlantic operations.



"Bringing together six rotor sails and dual-fuel methanol propulsion on a ship of this scale is a world first," said Samira Draoua, CEO of LD Armateurs, describing the project as a demonstration of practical technologies for lower-carbon shipping.



Spirit of Toulouse is the lead vessel in a three-ship series that includes Spirit of Mobile and Spirit of Mirabel. All three vessels will operate under charter to Airbus, transporting large aircraft subassemblies between manufacturing facilities on both sides of the Atlantic.



Construction began in October 2024, and Spirit of Toulouse was launched in February 2026.



With rotor sail installation complete, the vessel will undergo sea trials to validate system performance and integration with onboard propulsion equipment. Additional optimization is planned during its maiden voyage from China to France.



The remaining two vessels are also scheduled to receive Norsepower rotor sails.



LD Armateurs and Norsepower