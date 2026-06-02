Le Groupe ALMACO Expands Québec Network to Support Shipbuilding Programs

Le Groupe ALMACO is strengthening its local operations across Québec through increased hiring and expanded contracting of regional suppliers and subcontractors. The initiative supports upcoming accommodation and cabin work for vessels under construction at Chantier Davie Canada Inc. in Lévis.

This was demonstrated through the completion of the mockup cabin project in March 2026, a prototype initiative aimed at validating cabin design, layout, materials, and technical solutions for the Polar Max program.

As part of this mockup cabin project, Le Groupe ALMACO entered into agreements with local subcontractors who played an integral role in the final end-result of the cabin mockups. Their early engagement enabled strong technical alignment, effective collaboration, and the integration of local expertise into the project deliverables.

In addition to its own growing team, Le Groupe ALMACO works closely with local subcontractors and suppliers across Québec and Canada, and side by side with shipyard workers on ongoing projects.

Le Groupe ALMACO's operations in Québec are closely integrated with its teams in Finland, enabling structured knowledge transfer and effective cross-location collaboration. This approach supports efficient project execution while reinforcing Québec's role as a key hub for advanced shipbuilding. It also contributes to the long-term development of local expertise, strengthening capabilities within Canada's shipbuilding sector.

Established in Canada in the early 2020s, ALMACO has spent five years mapping local suppliers and has partnered with Davie on multiple projects such as Resolve Asterix and others.

As a Canadian entity, Le Groupe ALMACO invests in Québec with a focus on permanent jobs, regional expertise, and building a sustainable marine supply chain. The company prioritizes long-term local positions to ensure knowledge and capabilities remain firmly embedded in Canada.