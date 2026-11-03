Lehmann Marine, a Sunlight Group company, has converted the MS SISSI passenger ship to fully electric from traditional diesel in collaboration with operator Donauschifffahrt Wurm & Noé and OSWAG Werft. The Passau vessel, with a length of 46.8 meters and a capacity of 250 passengers, is now operating with zero local emissions.

To power the high-frequency daily passenger routes through the rivers' heavy currents, Lehmann Marine installed its custom 2,000 kWh CUBE battery system. The system provides safety, flexibility, and operational reliability while optimizing space utilization onboard the vessel.

Decarbonizing active fleets on these waterways offers immediate environmental benefits, cutting exhaust emissions and eliminating engine vibration and noise along densely populated waterfronts.