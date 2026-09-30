Lehmann Marine Modular CUBE Battery System Deployed on CTV
Lehmann Marine's modular CUBE battery system has been comissionned on board the crew transfer vessel AESEN 116H, marking their first deployment in China.
The 42-meter hybrid fast crew boat was built for Singapore-based operator AESEN. The fully integrated hybrid propulsion system on the AESEN 116H delivers an estimated 30~40% fuel saving compared to conventional crew boats operating under similar conditions.
Built by Cheoy Lee Shipyards in China and equipped with hybrid propulsion integrated by marine systems specialist Stin Global, the vessel marks our debut installation at a Chinese shipyard. The contract highlights the ongoing demand for European systems engineering in Asiaës competitive shipbuilding sector, where class-certified safety and high operational reliability remain decisive selection criteria.
Operating in high-frequency offshore transit and field logistics, the AESEN 116H utilizes Lehmann Marine's air-cooled CUBE battery system for peak shaving and zero-emission harbor maneuvers. Selected to meet stringent crew safety standards and BV, DNV, LR and RINA class approvals, the German-engineered platform features a modular architecture that allows technicians to service or replace individual components directly on board, avoiding costly drydock delays.