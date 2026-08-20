Lehmann Marine Secures first AQUBE Order

Lehmann Marine has secured the debut commercial order for its newly developed AQUBE liquid-cooled battery system.

The high-power energy storage platform AQUBE has been selected by shipbuilder Lloyd Werft in Bremerhaven to power a research vessel built for the German Aerospace Center (DLR), Germany’s national research center for aeronautics, space, energy, and transport.

Set for delivery in 2027, a new 48-meter-long, 11.5-meter-wide DLR seagoing technology platform will serve as an ocean-going, floating platform to validate next-generation climate-neutral propulsion systems, including hydrogen, hybrid, and fully electric setups, under real-world maritime conditions.

Carrying up to 20 researchers and industry partners, the vessel will conduct multi-day test voyages in the harsh environments of the North and Baltic Seas. With global shipping moving to eliminate carbon emissions across a sector that carries over 80% of world trade, this unique vessel bridges the gap between land-based laboratory testing and real-world sea trials.

To power a vessel designed to test the future of propulsion, DLR and Lloyd Werft needed a battery system that balances maximum power output with uncompromising safety and longevity. The AQUBE delivers this through three key innovations:

1. High-power 2C performance: In battery engineering, a 2C rating means the battery can discharge its full capacity in just 30 minutes. AQUBE delivers up to 2C peak and 1.5C continuous power, providing the instant, heavy surges of energy required to maneuver a 48m ship through rough North Sea waters or support power-hungry experimental setups onboard.

2. Liquid-cooling architecture: While standard battery systems rely on air cooling, AQUBE circulates fluid directly around the modules. Similar to thermal management in high-performance electric vehicles, this keeps battery cells at optimal operating temperatures, preventing degradation and dramatically extending service life under continuous high-power demands.

3. Ultra-safe LFP chemistry: AQUBE uses Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistry rather than traditional cobalt-based formulations. LFP is inherently fire-resistant, non-toxic, and cobalt-free, offering superior thermal stability at sea while aligning with green sustainability goals.

The contract marks a milestone in the market launch of AQUBE, demonstrating how Lehmann Marine has evolved since becoming part of Sunlight Group: pairing its specialized German marine engineering with Sunlightís massive manufacturing and R&D hub in Xanthi, Greece, the company offers European shipbuilders a resilient, localized supply chain.





