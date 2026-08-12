Leonhardt & Blumberg Installs Econowind VentoFoils on Cargo Newbuild

German shipowner Leonhardt & Blumberg has equipped HANSA DREJOE with Econowind VentoFoils. The vessel is the first of four general cargo newbuilds to receive wind propulsion technology.

The first installation was completed on HANSA DREJOE at Royal Niestera Sander Shipyard in early August, with HANSA CHRISTIANSOE currently at the yard. Econowind calculated that the VentoFoils will deliver around 10 percent additional thrust, reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions accordingly. The assessment uses the vessels' actual trading routes throughout the year.

The four vessels were designed by Groot Ship Design. Two were delivered in the first half of 2025, while the other two are currently under construction in China. The GROOT XL-type vessels have all been designed for easy integration of wind-assisted ship propulsion from the outset, ensuring optimal placement and seamless installation. The two vessels under construction in China are expected to arrive in Europe in the first half of 2027 for final outfitting and commissioning.

VentoFoils are compact, autonomous wing systems that can be tilted in seconds. The units use boundary layer suction, creating additional thrust and optimizing aerodynamic efficiency. The technology has been deployed on a range of vessel types, from general cargo and tankers to heavy-lift and multipurpose ships.