LH2 Shipping Orders Two More Liquid Hydrogen-Powered Bulk Carriers

LH2 Shipping has been awarded Enova support of NOK 344,3 million for the development and construction of two additional liquid hydrogen-powered bulk carriers.

With the latest award, LH2 Shipping is now involved in the development of six hydrogen-powered bulk carrier projects. The announcement builds on previous Enova-supported vessel initiatives and reflects growing momentum for liquid hydrogen as a viable fuel alternative for short-sea shipping to meet decarbonizing policy goals.

The new projects represent a continuation of LH2 Shipping’s long-term strategy to establish commercially viable hydrogen-powered vessels while contributing to the development of the supporting fuel and bunkering infrastructure required for large-scale adoption.

Since introducing the world’s first hydrogen-powered bulk carrier projects, LH2 Shipping has focused on moving beyond demonstration concepts toward commercially deployable vessels. The addition of vessels five and six further expands the project portfolio and supports continued industrial learning across ship design, fuel systems, operations, and infrastructure.

The Enova support will indirectly enable LH2 Shipping to continue their work developing additional zero-emission solutions for passenger transport and offshore operations, supporting Norway’s broader transition toward a low-emission maritime sector.

"If we are to succeed in the transition to low and zero emission solutions in the maritime sector, we depend on players who dare to go first. LH2 Shipping shows how shipping companies can take the lead and adopt new technology. This is crucial to accelerating development and reducing emissions from shipping," says Head of Hydrogen and Ammonia Initiatives, Elin Ulstad Stokland at Enova.

While significant work remains before hydrogen becomes widely adopted across the industry, LH2 Shipping believes that continued project execution, infrastructure development, and collaboration across the maritime value chain is key to realizing zero-emission shipping at scale.

This latest Enova award brings total support for the six vessels to more than NOK 800 million and reinforces the momentum behind hydrogen-powered shipping in Norway. Through these projects, LH2 Shipping is offering ship operators to decarbonize bulk transport at scale while contributing to the development of the infrastructure and experience needed for wider industry adoption.



