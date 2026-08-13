L3Harris Opens Rhode Island Facility to Support Naval Readiness

L3Harris Technologies has opened a new 50,000-square-foot maritime production facility at ProvPort in Providence, marking the completion of a $6 million investment to design, produce and deliver advanced undersea training systems for the U.S. Navy and allied forces.

The site will strengthen Rhode Island’s longstanding U.S. Navy and maritime industrial base with additional jobs through local partnerships, port operations and specialized maritime services, including partnering with Waterson Terminal Services to leverage local Longshoremen expertise in supporting offshore wind cable management.

L3Harris has maintained a presence in Rhode Island since 1991, with its Ashaway facility delivering critical undersea sensor systems and military sonar for the U.S. Navy.

“As L3Harris expands its presence here in the Ocean State, this new ProvPort facility will help strengthen Rhode Island’s leadership in undersea warfare technology and grow our state’s contributions to the defense industrial base,” said Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., the ranking member of the Armed Services Committee. “This is an exciting development for our state’s economy and I look forward to continuing to work with L3Harris as it grows new partnerships with local small businesses and our top-notch universities.”

“L3Harris’ investment in their maritime production facility in Providence is a significant contribution to Rhode Island’s Blue Economy,” said Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I. “The new facility will support the development of highly skilled workers, improve undersea training for service members, and strengthen our nation’s security. I remain committed to projects like this that spur innovation, grow jobs, and expand opportunity in our state.”



