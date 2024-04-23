Lhyfe Launches First Marketplace for Green Hydrogen

Green hydrogen producer Lhyfe has launched the first Green Hydrogen Marketplace, on its online portal Lhyfe Heroes.

Since 2017, Lhyfe has been working to accelerate decarbonization through major innovations such as the world’s first industrial-scale green hydrogen production site directly connected to a wind farm in 2021, the world’s first pilot platform for producing green hydrogen at sea in 2022, and the digitalization of the sector, since 2022, with the Heroes digital platform whose flagship service is now the Marketplace.

Using digital to facilitate the buying and selling of green hydrogen by coordinating players in the sector. While producers, projects and uses are beginning to emerge across Europe, the industry is still using fairly traditional tools, says Lhyfe. This is despite, in all sectors, digitalization becoming a decisive lever for modernization and acceleration.

In 2022, Lhyfe launched the first building blocks of Heroes, the first digital platform for green hydrogen. This was the first step in digitalizing the sector, and it has since been regularly enhanced with new services. By launching the Green Hydrogen Marketplace, Lhyfe is bringing producers and consumers closer together.

The first phase of this marketplace will enable buyers with their own hydrogen transport solutions and producers to cooperate to strengthen the “green hydrogen” offer across Europe:

• Better regional coverage: To meet the needs of customers wherever they are while optimizing hydrogen transport and the associated logistics costs, thanks to a network of green-certified production sites throughout Europe.

• A growing choice of supply sources: Access to an increasingly wide range of products and services to meet a one-off increase in needs.

• Production optimization: To make any surplus production available, anticipate a maintenance operation, etc.

• Guaranteed Green: All the hydrogen available on the Marketplace is and will be guaranteed green by Lhyfe's experts.

Eventually, the Marketplace will be available to all hydrogen buyers requiring delivery (fuel stations, logistics centers, etc.). Many more features will be added in the coming weeks and months.

Around 10 partners already in the first deployment phase. The first version of the platform is free. The Marketplace already has around ten partners, including other green hydrogen producers.

Antoine Hamon, Director of Operations at Lhyfe, said: “We first developed this tool internally, to boost our own efficiency and optimize our multi-site management, and then we offered it to other players in the sector. In just a few clicks, on a single map, we can see the different supply points and useful information for choosing the date and source. This saves time for both buyers and sellers. This marketplace opens up new opportunities for us to optimize our production sites and give our customers greater guarantees in terms of the availability of green hydrogen”.

Matthieu Guesné, Lhyfe’s founder and CEO, said: “The digitalization of the sector has always been one of Lhyfe's projects. We developed the algorithmic part and remote control methods to optimize our production. The Heroes platform then enabled many players in the mobility sector to gain a better understanding of this sector and to structure their projects.”



