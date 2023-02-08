Liberian Registry Grants AiP for Anemoi's Rotor Sail

The Liberian Registry has awarded an Approval in Principle (AIP) to Anemoi Marine Technologies for their Rotor Sail systems.

Anemoi’s Rotor Sails are available with three deployment options - fixed to the deck, a folding type, and on rails that can be moved along or across the deck.

According to a press statement released Tuesday, the folding and rail systems were validated on a Newcastlemax bulk carrier design from SDARI and issued an AIP by Lloyd’s Register.

The Liberian Registry conducted a technical review of the documentation, including Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) calculations and, as a result, issued an AIP with estimated energy efficiency improvements of about 20% in terms of EEDI performance.

"Anemoi Rotor Sails were created to accelerate the industry’s transition to zero emission shipping by providing auxiliary propulsion to a vessel – this maintains vessel speed but allows the main engine to be powered down, resulting in fewer emissions. Rotor Sails address new IMO environmental requirements for Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) rating and Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI), which went into effect 1 January 2023 and are driving the need for the global fleet to continuously decarbonize. The ultimate goal being to reach zero-emission in line with the UN Paris Agreement," the press release further reads.

"Although wind propulsion has been around for approximately 5,000 years, its application to modern commercial vessels is innovative and can significantly contribute to the decarbonization pursuit within the shipping industry. Anemoi’s Rotor Sail systems will not only improve EEDI performance, but also significantly reduce fuel consumption and cost. Rotor Sails are one of the most viable options to decarbonize international shipping and can be used in combination with other energy efficiency devices, new technologies, and alternative fuels," the statement further said.

Thomas Klenum, Executive Vice President, Innovation & Regulatory Affairs at LISCR said:"With the continuously increasing pressure on the global shipping fleet to accelerate decarbonization to align with the temperature goals in the United Nations’ Paris agreement, it is imperative that viable solutions are brought to the market for both newbuidings and for existing ships to retrofit. Therefore, the Liberian Registry is extremely pleased with the collaboration with Anemoi, LR and SDARI to review and validate Anemoi’s Rotor Sail technology that have demonstrated an up to 20% energy reduction. Wind propulsion’s comeback to the merchant fleet is much welcome and true win-win situation.”

Kim Diederichsen, Chief Executive Officer, of Anemoi said:"This collaboration is a great example of organizations working together to create a brighter future for the maritime industry. The Liberian Registry have demonstrated their commitment to zero emission shipping by supporting Rotor Sail technology as a recognized solution. We are very pleased to receive this acknowledgement from a leading flag state and look forward to a long-standing relationship.”