Liberty Global Logistics, Hyundai Glovis Study Nuclear-Powered PCTCs

Liberty Global Logistics (LGL) and Hyundai Glovis signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to evaluate the feasibility of developing and operating a small modular reactor (SMR)-powered Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC), initially targeting service between the United States and South Korea.



The MoU moves the nuclear-powered ship project beyond conceptual design toward examining the regulatory, infrastructure, technical and commercial hurdles required for actual operation. LGL will evaluate the U.S. regulatory and operating environment, initially focusing on West Coast ports, including federal and state approvals, infrastructure requirements and operational considerations. Hyundai Glovis will conduct a corresponding assessment in South Korea. The companies will jointly study vessel construction, potential shipyards, flag state and classification requirements.



The project represents a potentially significant step toward commercial nuclear propulsion. An SMR-powered ship could operate for extended periods without conventional marine fuel while producing no carbon emissions from fuel combustion during operation.



“As a long-standing partner of Hyundai Glovis, we are pleased to work together to examine not simply whether an SMR-powered vessel can be built, but what it would take for that vessel to operate safely, efficiently, and commercially between the United States and South Korea,” said LGL President David Minetti.



Hyundai Glovis has already advanced the technical concept. In June 2026, the company received Approval in Principle from Lloyd’s Register for the concept design of an SMR-powered PCTC. The new partnership adds LGL’s experience with U.S.-flag operations and the U.S. regulatory environment to the effort.



