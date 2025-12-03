Liebherr to Supply STS Cranes to Port Tampa Bay

Liebherr Container Cranes has signed a contract to deliver two ship-to-shore (STS) cranes to Port Tampa Bay, marking Liebherr’s first STS installation on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The cranes will play a central role in the port’s Vision 2030 expansion and will deliver significant gains in berth productivity, vessel turnaround efficiency, and long-term operational reliability.

The new cranes, manufactured at Liebherr’s facility in Killarney, Ireland, feature a 60-metre (197FT) outreach, 50-metre (164FT) lift height, 20-metre (66FT) back reach, and a 65-tonne (145,600lbs) twin-lift capacity, enabling efficient handling of larger, wider-beam vessels.

Advanced safety and performance systems, including anti-collision, anti-sway, snag-load protection, and a curve-going gantry system, enhance operational stability. Each crane is equipped with Liebherr’s remote diagnostics platform, predictive maintenance capabilities and ship-profiling technology. These systems reduce unplanned downtime, optimize cycle times, and support consistent high-performance operation.

The two STS cranes will support Port Tampa Bay’s expansion of its container terminal to 100 acres, which includes new paved storage, a third deep-water berth, and an on-dock, rail-served transload facility. The cranes will contribute to the port’s long-term goal of achieving 1 million TEUs of annual capacity and will enhance service capabilities for carriers and cargo owners across Central Florida and the broader Southeast.

The cranes incorporate energy-efficient drives, regenerative power systems, and optimized operational controls that reduce emissions and support Port Tampa Bay’s sustainability objectives.

With service teams and parts facilities across Virginia, Mississippi, Michigan, Texas, Florida, and additional regions, Liebherr USA will provide Port Tampa Bay with comprehensive local support to ensure consistent crane availability and optimal long-term performance.



