Lindblad Expeditions Returning to Iceland

Expedition cruise ship operator Lindblad Expeditions announced it will be reactivating National Geographic Explorer for a series of voyages in Iceland this summer, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the cruise industry to a virtual standstill.

The Iceland season will include six- and 11-day voyages commencing from July 7.

All guests 16 years of age and over will be required to be vaccinated prior to travelling onboard for July voyages. On voyages departing August 1, 2021 or later, all guests 12 years of age and over will be required to be vaccinated.

Last week, the company announced plans to return two of its vessels to service in Alaska.