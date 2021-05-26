Marine Link
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Lindblad Expeditions Returning to Iceland

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 26, 2021

(Photo: Lindblad Expeditions)

(Photo: Lindblad Expeditions)

Expedition cruise ship operator Lindblad Expeditions announced it will be reactivating National Geographic Explorer for a series of voyages in Iceland this summer, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic brought the cruise industry to a virtual standstill.

The Iceland season will include six- and 11-day voyages commencing from July 7.

All guests 16 years of age and over will be required to be vaccinated prior to travelling onboard for July voyages. On voyages departing August 1, 2021 or later, all guests 12 years of age and over will be required to be vaccinated.

Last week, the company announced plans to return two of its vessels to service in Alaska. 

Offshore Wind is the focus of this special April 2021 eMag edition from Maritime Reporter & Engineering News (MR), combining the resources of MR + sister-publications Marine News and Offshore Engineer
Read the Magazine

Inside the Red-Hot Offshore Wind Market

US Jobs from US Offshore Energy, a Goal 44 Years in the Making
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News