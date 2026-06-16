Lloyd Werft to Build 155-m ‘Beyond Horizons’ Vessel for Maybach Ocean Club

Germany’s Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven has been selected as the shipyard partner for Beyond Horizons, a 155-meter superyacht that aims to introduce a new private members’ club concept to the luxury maritime market.



The announcement marks a key milestone for the Maybach Ocean Club project, moving the vessel from concept into the construction phase. The yacht has been developed by Maybach Ocean Club in collaboration with yacht specialists Splendid Sea and German naval architects Dölker + Voges.



Unlike a conventional cruise ship or charter yacht, Beyond Horizons is envisioned as an invitation-only floating members’ club featuring 30 residential-style suites, each measuring approximately 74 square meters and equipped with private balconies and ocean views. The vessel is expected to accommodate up to 72 members and guests, with an additional six guest cabins reserved for invited family and friends.



For Lloyd Werft, the project represents another high-profile addition to its portfolio of technically complex mega yachts and specialized vessels. The Bremerhaven shipyard is known for projects including the explorer yacht Luna and expedition yacht Solaris.

Credit: Studio Heller Design

Technically, the vessel will incorporate a range of hospitality-focused amenities, including expansive panoramic lounges, multiple dining venues, wellness and spa facilities, a marina-style beach club with direct sea access, split-level infinity pools and extensive outdoor deck space. A dedicated support vessel will carry tenders and watercraft while supporting logistics and guest operations.



The yacht’s exterior and interior styling draw inspiration from Mercedes-Maybach’s automotive design language, incorporating elongated lines, sculpted surfaces and signature rose-gold detailing.



Maybach Ocean Club plans to operate the vessel under a fractional ownership model, providing members with approximately four weeks of annual onboard access while eliminating many of the operational burdens associated with private yacht ownership. Seasonal itineraries are expected to focus on the Mediterranean during the summer and the Caribbean in winter.



Construction is expected to culminate in delivery and a maiden voyage in 2029, positioning Beyond Horizons as one of the most distinctive ultra-luxury maritime projects currently under development.



Left to Right:

● Michael Hehn, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Maybach Ocean Club

● Matthias Bosse, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Maybach Ocean Club

● Doreen Laubsch, CEO Mercedes-Benz Customer Solutions

● Thorsten Roenner, Managing Partner, Heinrich Roenner Group / Lloyd Werft

● Friedrich Norden, Managing Director, Lloyd Werft

Credit: Ebinger Photography