Lloyd’s Register, HD Hyundai MIPO Sign MOU to Advance Digital Manufacturing for Type C Tanks

May 22, 2025

Nick Brown, CEO of Lloyd’s Register and Hyung Kwan Kim, CEO of HD Hyundai Mipo at the MOU signing at LR’s headquarters in London. © Lloyd's Register

Lloyd’s Register (LR) and HD Hyundai MIPO Dockyard (HMD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing digital manufacturing for Type C tanks.

The MoU sets out a joint commitment to develop and verify a streamlined, digitally enabled production process for Type C tanks, which are expected to see increased demand due to their ability to store pressurized and cryogenic cargo/fuel of LNG or liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2).

It aims to establish a transparent quality assurance scheme through the production of Type C tanks for storing LNG or LCO2. HMD will integrate monitoring and digital manufacturing technologies, including digital twin technology and smart quality assurance systems, into its production lines. LR will provide technical support and independently verify the uptake and application of these technologies.

The project will run from May 2025 to July 2026, with LR working alongside HMD’s engineering and production teams to validate the application of new digital workflows within a future-ready smart factory environment. The aim is to reduce production time and variability, while increasing confidence in the consistency and safety of tank construction.

