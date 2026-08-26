Lloyd’s Register Joins Austal’s $715M Australian Army Landing Craft Program

Lloyd’s Register has secured a $7.8 million (A$11 million) contract from Austal Defence Australia to provide naval classification services for the Australian Army’s Landing Craft Medium program.

The contract covers classification services throughout the construction of 18 landing craft, supporting quality, compliance and assurance from construction through to delivery.

Austal Defence Australia is delivering the vessels under a Design and Build Tasking Statement worth more than $715 million (A$1.029 billion), as part of the Strategic Shipbuilding Agreement.

Lloyd’s Register personnel will be embedded at Austal’s Henderson shipyard in Western Australia for the duration of the program and will work alongside the shipbuilder to verify that construction activities and quality processes meet agreed standards.

“Australia is making a significant long-term investment in sovereign continuous Naval shipbuilding capability, and platforms such as the Landing Craft Medium are critical to that ambition.

"We are proud to support Austal the Australian Department of Defence and the Australian Army by providing independent classification and assurance throughout the build programme, helping ensure these vessels are delivered safely, efficiently and to the highest standards.

“This agreement builds on a long-standing relationship between LR and Austal and reflects the confidence both industry and defence organisations place in independent assurance as they deliver increasingly complex maritime programs,” said Steve McDowall, director of Naval Business Australasia at Lloyd’s Register.

“We welcome the continuation of our long-standing relationship with Lloyd’s Register on this important program. Independent classification provides valuable assurance throughout the construction process and supports our commitment to delivering the highest quality capability for the Australian Army,” added Gavin Stewart, executive general manager of Austal Defence Australia.