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Thursday, September 3, 2026

Lloyd’s Register, MARIC Secure AiP for Tri-Fuel Tanker Concept

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 3, 2026

The image shows (l-r) SI Nan, Marine & Offshore Marketing Department Vice Director, MARIC; Ci Hongen, Vice Chief Engineer of Merchant Ship Dept., MARIC; Zhang Chao, Director of Merchant Ship Department, MARIC; Anthi Miliou, Senior Vice President Global Commercial, Lloyd’s Register; and Sherry Li, Global Head of New Construction, Lloyd’s Register. © LR

The image shows (l-r) SI Nan, Marine & Offshore Marketing Department Vice Director, MARIC; Ci Hongen, Vice Chief Engineer of Merchant Ship Dept., MARIC; Zhang Chao, Director of Merchant Ship Department, MARIC; Anthi Miliou, Senior Vice President Global Commercial, Lloyd’s Register; and Sherry Li, Global Head of New Construction, Lloyd’s Register. © LR

Lloyd's Register (LR) and the Marine Design and Research Institute of China (MARIC) have secured Approval in Principle (AiP) for a new 114,000 DWT product and crude oil tanker designed to accommodate future conversion to LNG, methanol or ammonia.

Announced at SMM 2026, the concept addresses the need to develop vessels and capabilities that can support a range of alternative fuel options and pathways as technologies, infrastructure and regulations evolve.

While LNG is already a mature fuel pathway, methanol and ammonia remain at an earlier stage of development, with questions around global fuel availability, infrastructure development, economics and long-term adoption.

The 114,000 DWT tanker concept has been designed as a product and crude oil carrier that can accommodate future conversion to LNG, methanol or ammonia as technologies, regulations and fuel supply chains mature. By incorporating conversion readiness at the design stage, the concept aims to reduce future retrofit complexity and provide owners with greater confidence when planning long-term fleet investments.

The design concept was reviewed against LR's July 2026 class rules and regulations, including requirements relating to ships using gases and other low-flashpoint fuels, alongside relevant IACS Common Structural Rules for oil tankers. Final classification and statutory approval remain subject to full compliance with all applicable rules and regulations.

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