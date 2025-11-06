Lloyd's Register to Provide Construction Services to BAE Systems Australia’s Navy Frigates

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has been awarded a contract from BAE Systems Maritime Australia (BAESMA) for Naval Classification New Construction Services for the first three Royal Australian Navy Hunter class frigates. The Hunter class frigates are based on the design of the UK Type 26 frigate and are being built at Osborne Naval Shipyard in South Australia.

Under the contract, LR will ensure that the design and construction of the anti-submarine warfare frigates are compliant with LR Rules and Regulations for the Classification of Naval Ships.

The contract will continue through to entry into service of the third ship and ensure all three frigates meet the requirements of international ship standards for quality, safety, and reliability to help protect Royal Australian Navy sailors.

Working onsite at the Osborne Naval Shipyard, LR has been involved with the Hunter Class Frigate Program since 2020, bringing trusted and embedded knowledge of the project’s processes and procedures.