LNG-Fueled Cruise Vessel Mein Schiff Delivered

Fincantieri delivered Mein Schiff Flow, the second of two next-generation InTUItion-class cruise ships built for TUI Cruises.



Built at Fincantieri's Monfalcone, Italy, yard, the 160,000gt vessel can accommodate around 4,000 passengers. It follows sister ship Mein Schiff Relax as part of a new class developed by Fincantieri to combine advanced environmental performance with modern cruise operations.



A key feature of Mein Schiff Flow is its dual-fuel propulsion capability, enabling operation on liquefied natural gas (LNG) as well as conventional marine gas oil (MGO). The vessel has also been designed to accommodate future low-carbon fuels, including bio-LNG and e-LNG, providing flexibility as the cruise sector continues its transition toward alternative energy sources.



The ship incorporates a suite of technologies aimed at reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency. These include Euro 6-compliant catalytic converters, a steam turbine that recovers waste heat from the diesel generators, and shore power connectivity, allowing the vessel to operate with virtually no emissions while berthed in port. Given that cruise ships can spend roughly 40% of their operating time alongside, shore power capability represents a significant opportunity to reduce local air emissions.



Onboard environmental systems also extend to waste management. Mein Schiff Flow features an advanced thermal waste treatment system capable of converting organic waste into recyclable components, supporting more sustainable shipboard operations.



The collaboration between shipbuilder and shipowner is set to continue, with two additional InTUItion-class ships already on order for delivery in 2031 and 2032.





Image courtesy Fincantieri