Wärtsilä, GTT Partner for One-Stop Shop for LNG-Fueled Ships

The technology group Wärtsilä, and GTT, the designer of cryogenic membrane containment solutions for liquefied gases, have finalized a cooperation agreement at the Marintec conference and exhibition in Shanghai, China on 5 December.

The aim of the cooperation is to explore potential business opportunities in the marine sector in relation to LNG storage, fuel gas supply systems, and associated services that will benefit both shipyards and vessel owners.

Both Wärtsilä and GTT have long and successful track records in their respective fields. Wärtsilä has vast experience and in-house expertise in LNG fuel gas applications, as well as gas carrier process know-how, while GTT has extensive capabilities in developing cryogenic membrane containment solutions. By collaborating in the delivery of jointly agreed projects, the two companies will be able to propose solutions that optimise on board LNG fuel gas storage and operations. Within this cooperation agreement, specific attention will be given to medium to large-size segments and configurations where space optimisation is key.

Shipyards will benefit from this collaboration in that they are offered a ready-made solution, meeting new market requirements. The mechanical and process system interfacing between the LNG fuel storage tank and the engines is designed within a single unified system philosophy, resulting in reduced project risk, and procurement cost and time savings through having access to one-stop-shopping.

Wärtsilä and GTT will also provide ship owners and operators with smart marine solutions. These will allow the exchange of onboard system data, thereby enabling remote support optimisation and assistance for the LNG fuel gas supply system. Membrane type LNG fuel tanks guarantee volume optimisation, thus allowing for more fuel space on board the vessel or improved autonomy between bunker operations.

Timo Koponen, Vice President, Flow & Gas Solutions, Wärtsilä Marine Solutions comments: “We are delighted to be partnering with GTT, a company which is known for its high quality products. This cooperation agreement is part of Wärtsilä Gas Solution’s strategy of ‘forming the future of gas’, aimed at making a solid contribution to increased sustainability and greater operational efficiency for gas-fuelled vessels .”

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT says: “This cooperation between both companies clearly makes great sense. The industry at large has to find means to speed-up the deployment of LNG-as-a-fuel solutions.”